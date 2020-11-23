Trump appeals dismissal of bid to block vote certification in Pennsylvania

-
ALSO READ
Maybe I'll have to leave the country if Biden wins elections: Donald Trump
Kamala Harris turns 56, Biden says wants to celebrate next birthday at WH
US elections: Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for their policies
US elections 2020: Kamala Harris is smart as a devil, says Joe Biden
Thought immediately of my mother when Joe Biden made the VP call: Kamala
President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge's dismissal of his campaign's effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.
The president and other plaintiffs filed notice of appeal to the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals on Sunday, a day after the judge issued a scathing order shooting down claims of widespread irregularities with mail-in ballots.
The case was always a long shot to stop President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, but given Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes at stake, it was the campaign's best hope to affect the election results through the courts.
Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appeared in court for the first time in decades to argue the case this past week.
US District Court Judge Matthew Brann wrote in his order that Trump had asked the court to disenfranchise almost 7 million voters.
In seeking such a startling outcome," he said, a plaintiff could be expected to provide compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption" but That has not happened.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor