Trump campaign threatens nationwide lawsuit claiming election fraud

Ahead of the election results, the campaign team of US President Donald Trump has threatened to file a nationwide lawsuit to "expose the election corruption" perpetrated by the Democratic Party.
Trump attorney's Rudy Giuliana, during a press conference, said, "We are going to continue the lawsuit here [in Philadelphia]. Then we're going to bring a second one and then we're going to bring a federal lawsuit and then we're going to take a good look at whether we're bringing this nationally."
"We are certainly going to bring it here and in Wisconsin, quite possibly we'll do a national lawsuit," he added.
These allegations and counter-allegations are being made amid Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead in Electoral College votes, having 253 votes to the Republican incumbent Trump's 213, according to CNN.
Meanwhile, Trump and Biden campaigns on Wednesday launched a renewed fundraising request to its supporters in anticipation of drawn-out legal fights around the closely contested election.
According to The Hill, court challenges and potential recounts are expected to cost millions of dollars. Trump's campaign sent out emails and text messages asking its supports to donate with a subject line: "They will try to steal the election."
The Democrats too have launched a quest to raise funds urging supports to donate for "most comprehensive legal effort ever assembled."
"The President threatened to go to court to prevent the proper tabulation of votes. We are standing up the biggest and most comprehensive legal effort ever assembled. This work could stretch on for weeks, so I am coming to you to ask you to pitch USD 25 into the newly-formed Biden Fight Fund," campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon wrote in an email titled "Donald Trump will not steal this election.
