US election: Barack Obama, Donald Trump trade barbs during rival rallies

Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday, launching a blistering attack on Donald Trump.
Speaking at a drive-in rally in Philadelphia on behalf of Biden, his former vice president, Obama offered his fiercest critique yet of his successor, taking aim at Trump's divisive rhetoric. "He hasn't shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself," Obama said.
Donald Trump downplayed the election campaign, asserting that people sent him to the White House due to the Obama‘s failures.
“It's good. There was nobody that campaigned harder for crooked Hillary Clinton than Obama, right?” Trump said. “He said Trump will not be president. Then I won. I think the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama,” Trump jibed.
