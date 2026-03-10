A glide bomb to hit targets from afar

I ndia conducted the release trials of long-range glide bomb (LRGB), namely ‘Gaurav’ last year, an indigenously developed 1,000-kilogram (kg) class bomb designed to arm the Indian Air Force (IAF) with precision strike capability from standoff distances. During the test, the LRGB was launched from IAF’s Su-30 MKI fighter jet and demonstrated pinpoint accuracy while showcasing its ability to strike land targets at a range of around 100 kilometres (km). GAURAV Long-range precision-guided munition RANGE Around 100 km USP Equipped with pre-fragmented or penetration-blast warheads The air-launched ‘Gaurav’ bomb uses an inertial navigation system combined with satellite-based guidance, such as the Global Positioning System and the Navigation with Indian Constellation, to maintain accuracy during flight. The guidance continuously calculates the weapon’s position and corrects its trajectory until impact, to ensure performance even in contested environments.

It was designed and developed by the Research Centre Imarat, Armament Research and Development Establishment and Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, under the Defence Research and Development Organisation, with some private sector industry partners. Also Read Hical Tech wins contract from Dassault to supply components for Rafale jets The bomb is intended to fall within a few metres of its target and is equipped with either pre-fragmented or penetration-blast warheads, enabling it to destroy a wide spectrum of fortified structures, including reinforced bunkers, underground command centres, runways and hardened shelters. These glide bombs are considered more economical than cruise missiles as they lack propulsion systems and rely solely on aerodynamic lift after release, making them easier to produce in larger numbers and suitable for strike operations against fixed targets.

Wing Commander Monica Dubey (retired) explained the functioning of glide bombs, “Glide bombs are precision-guided aerial munitions fitted with aerodynamic surfaces like folding wings or fins. They convert the aircraft’s altitude and speed into horizontal range, allowing them to travel kms inside enemy territory.” She noted that unlike a conventional straight-falling bomb, a glide bomb uses navigation and aerodynamic control to fly toward the target before impact. “The warhead features a hardened, narrow nose that punches through reinforced concrete,” she said. “Once inside, a delayed fuse senses the impact and deceleration and the main explosive charge detonates within the structure, channelling shock waves through the concrete and collapsing it,” adding that the 1,000-kg class weight delivers far greater kinetic energy than lighter indigenous munitions.