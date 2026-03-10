Experts urge strong defence base

I n a time of fragmented global order marked by great power rivalry and a growing multipolar world, strategic autonomy for a country will be defined by a robust defence industrial base, as dependence on imports limits strategic choices. Deliberating on a topic that sits at the heart of India’s global ambitions: What does strategic autonomy truly mean in an era of fractured geopolitics? During a panel discussion at the recently-held Business Standard summit, BS Manthan 2026, defence experts highlighted India’s dependence on imports of foreign weapons despite a greater push for indigenisation. “Technology is increasingly defining sovereignty and strategic autonomy,” said Lieutenant General Deependra Singh Hooda (retired), distinguished fellow at the Delhi Policy Group, who was one of the panellists at the event. He warned that dependence on critical foreign technologies constrains strategic choices.

Besides Hooda, other panellists were Sujan Chinoy, director-general of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses; and Rajinder Singh Bhatia, chairman of Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, a defence subsidiary of Bharat Forge. Satarupa Bhattacharjya of Business Standard moderated the discussion. Chinoy, a former ambassador, traced the idea of strategic autonomy to India’s foundational foreign principles. Also Read India needs to prioritise building own foundational AI models: Experts “Strategic autonomy really means independence of decision making,” he said, noting that the concept has been around long before the Cold War era or even the time when India adopted non-alignment as a foreign policy tool. Chinoy noted serious gaps in India’s defence production. Despite its success in indigenisation, India remains the largest importer of foreign weapons, he said.

Framing the debate more bluntly, Hooda said, “Strategic autonomy is a function of power.” He added that countries must be able to “resist coercion by great powers”, which requires military strength. “India today is often ranked among the world’s top three or four militaries, with significant operational experience across high-altitude borders and the Indian Ocean region. Its nuclear capability provides critical leverage,” he added. But power is relative. With China as India’s primary strategic competitor, Hooda called for a stronger defence industrial base, greater private sector participation and faster procurement cycles. He also pointed to low R&D spending that is roughly 0.65 per cent of GDP, and an imbalance between public and private investment in research.