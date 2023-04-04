close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PMOs, terror trials, presidents and coups

Here is a summary of book reviews by Business Standard writers in the past week

Vikram Gopal New Delhi
Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 5:33 PM IST
Follow Us
The all-consuming image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the looming 2024 general elections appear to have sparked an interest in understanding the workings of the highest office in the land and its previous occupants —also perhaps because so little information has trickled in over the past nine years.
One such attempt, recently reviewed in Business Standard by Aditi Phadnis is India’s Tipping Point: The View From 7 Race Course Road, which provides an inside view of the Prime Minister’s Office under P V Narasimha Rao. Written by S Narendra, who was spokesman for the government and the prime minister, it offers a tantalising picture of the turbulent years from 1991 to 1996.

Phadnis writes, however, that at many points “you can sense that Mr Narendra knows a lot more but is holding back”. But this is still an important book because “Mr Narendra not only enjoyed a close relationship with the prime minister but was also privy to the political pulls, pressures and decisions taken to manage contradictions”.
Those interested in similar books that have come out in the last year can also look at veteran journalist Sugata Srinivasaraju’s biography of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda – Furrows in a Field: The Unexplored Life of H.D. Deve Gowda – all the more so because elections have been announced in his home state of Karnataka, where he is still active, trying to ensure that his sons, their wives, and children get elected.

Though Srinivasaraju was not part of Gowda’s PMO, his book benefits from the presence of his subject and his phenomenal memory, which is feared in Karnataka as much by his friends as his foes.
Talking about the more recent past, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud highlighted last week the long-lasting repercussions of media trials, which make a person guilty in the eyes of the public even before they are convicted by a court. That brings us to the review in BS this past week of Mayur Suresh’s book Terror Trials: Life and Law in Delhi’s Courts by Delhi-based lawyer Jayant Tripathi.

Also Read

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

The professor's chronicle of reforms

Kodak Matrix QLED TV 50-inch review: Inexpensive, but feature-rich smart TV

Career-focused content a big draw as Book Fair returns to capital

Books turn over a new leaf with boom in religion and spirituality

India's missing female scientists

Books turn over a new leaf with boom in religion and spirituality

Meaner than the metaverse

Inside Narasimha Rao's PMO

An indictment of terror trials


Tripathi highlights the public perception of “terror” accused, who are more reviled and hated than “ordinary” accused. And despite repeated reiteration by the Supreme Court of the principles of 'bail not jail' and 'innocent until proven guilty', such rules may not be available to terror accused.
The book is a critical look at the labyrinthine legal system not as it is envisioned – as a moral force and philosophical theory – but as it is experienced by those who are its victims, in this case people accused of having committed acts of terror. “The book explores how, because normal criminal procedure and principles are not available to them, the lives of terror accused are almost entirely consumed with their interactions with the technicalities and language of the law, and their interpersonal interactions with the keepers and enforcers of the law in their effort to prove their innocence,” Tripathi writes.

Taking a step back from the workings of the Indian state, there were two reviews of books that dealt with the two nations that dominate the current global order — China and the USA.
Gunjan Singh’s review of the edited volume The Party Leads All: The Evolving Role of the Chinese Communist Party by grapples with Xi Jinping’s leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and a “push towards increasing centralisation and concentration of power within the top leadership and especially Xi Jinping”.

Much like contemporary accounts of the USSR, the foreign observer has had to depend on volumes like this one, which provide an insight into the workings of a country whose influence has spread across the world, and whose ‘plus one’ India hopes to become.
Says Singh: “To provide a nuanced understanding of the changes the book successfully juxtaposes the situation under the previous leaderships with that under Mr Xi. The major theme across the chapters is that there is a consistent reduction in the space for free thinking and criticism available to the Chinese people under him.”

Such centralisation of control, justified on the grounds of stamping out corruption, which the party sees as an existential threat, can have other repercussions, like for instance the power to decide “which issues civil society can focus on and how rich a private sector entrepreneur can get before he becomes a threat to the Party”.
Ashis Ray reviewed Current Intelligence by David Charlwood, which portrays the workings of one of the most influential organisations in recent years, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), told through a reading of presidential briefings over the past 75 years.

The book offers some crucial insights like the fact that the CIA had repeatedly warned of an imminent attack on the USA before 9/11. But, according to Ray, “there is conspicuously no reference to the CIA’s role in the US’s close ally Pakistan’s momentous defeat to India in surrendering East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, in 1971”.
Similarly, though the book deals with the overthrow of governments in Iran in 1953, Guatemala in 1954 and in Congo in 1960, Ray notes that “[t]here’s no mention, though, of the CIA-backed military coup against Chile’s socialist President Salvador Allende in 1973 and his consequent suicide. Heavy redaction of files renders the narrative somewhat incomplete.”

Topics : Narendra Modi | BOOK REVIEW | India Prime Minister

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Govt hikes DA, DR for central govt employees to 42% of basic pay

Image
2 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read
Premium

Gevra coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district makes history

Image
2 min read

Karnataka scraps 4% reservation for religious minorities, adds them in EWS

Image
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

104 PTS Market Week negative Ends at record1 high 50, Niftys,SSSS

Image
1 min read
Premium

Microsoft's $69 bn Activision takeover deal gets boost from UK regulators

Image
2 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

Karnataka scraps 4% reservation for religious minorities, adds them in EWS

Image
1 min read

Lok Sabha approves setting up of GST Appellate Tribunal to solve disputes

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon