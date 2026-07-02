The Economic DNA of Bharat: Blurred vision document for 'Viksit Bharat'

By Monica Sood

Published by Simon & Schuster

226 pages ₹499

Monica Sood’s The Economic DNA of Bharat is not an evaluative study, a strategic blueprint or an action plan. Instead, as the title suggests, it narrates various operational government initiatives. While it briefly outlines the aims of numerous programmes and plans, it lacks detailed rationale for their implementation or how they would achieve their objectives. The book neither evaluates existing programmes nor analyses their potential for delivery. In essence, it reads like a political party’s election manifesto, with each programme presented alongside hopes and aspirations.

The author’s inspiration stems from her father, a polyglot capable of quoting Kautilya and Tagore in the same breath. He was also a peace activist and special envoy for Tibet’s liberation, significantly influencing New Zealand governments in the 1970s. His training profoundly shapes the author’s belief and hope for a resurgent Bharat by 2047.

The book’s clarity occasionally suffers from the author’s overreach. Consider this passage: “Sustaining economic momentum requires continued investment in human capital, particularly in finance, technology, and governance. This also calls for the effective integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain into economic operations, alongside stronger institutions such as the RBI, which play a vital role in supporting India’s financial system and strengthening investor confidence, including among crypto investors.” While this statement appears sweeping, it is difficult to discern the cause-effect relationships, or the overall essence of the various constructs employed, both at a granular and a holistic level. The content list suggests comprehensive coverage, and the following paragraphs are based on the author’s reflections and hopes for each area. The prospect of achieving defence autonomy and preparedness by 2047, with continuous upgrades incorporating AI, advanced security, and robotics, appears feasible. However, the assertion that this will compel neighbouring countries to purchase Indian products and seek India’s assistance in capacity building seems to contradict realities, given that India itself may be perceived as a primary threat by these nations. While extending defence technologies and innovations into civilian sectors is beneficial, it must not compromise defence and security objectives.

The author’s hope of mainstreaming Ayurveda is likely to encounter resistance from entrenched commercial interests. Nevertheless, India has strong prospects of gaining market share in traditional medicines or even low-cost allopathic options. The author’s arguments for integrating telemedicine, genomics research, and medical device manufacturing appear both plausible and advantageous. The claimed reach of 500 million people for Ayushman Bharat needs to be viewed in the light of how many people are actually aware of the scheme and can access it.

The author believes that by 2047, India’s model of democratic pluralism, digital innovation, and moral leadership will catapult it to the centre of global governance, including a seat on the Security Council and an increased vote share in the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. The listed tools for achieving these include vaccine diplomacy, Yoga, digital evangelism through UPI, and maritime influence via increased trade and remittances. While individually potent, it remains doubtful whether any of these will overcome competition and resistance from entrenched interests.

The chapters on technology and agriculture are notably better organised, with more convincing arguments and sequence. The caution regarding technology being an evolving field, and that any competitive edge should be considered a work-in-progress is well-founded. There is a better balance between capabilities, opportunities, and delivery preparedness concerning technology. The author’s argument that accepting the lowest cost, if it results in imports, incurs opportunity costs resonates well: Downstream cascades of multi-sector benefits accrue within the economy that can more than compensate for cost differentials by preferring domestic procurement, which needs to be factored in.

Agriculture, unexpectedly, has embraced technology most extensively and optimally, whether through mechanised equipment, information, or analytics like AI. The book provides ample illustrations of its prowess, processes and benefits. If this trend continues, India can not only ensure its own food security but also produce a significant exportable surplus. Carbon-positive agri-systems, water sovereignty, and a zero-waste bio-economy hold great promise for sustainable agriculture. Further, utilising Farmer Producer Organisations as a conduit to world markets, while simultaneously delivering higher incomes to farmers, offers advantages at both ends.

Chapter 10 attempts a synthesis of sorts of how things would be by 2047. It packs in too many things and ends up being sketchy. Frequent references to news items and statistics presented in prose within the analysis are distracting and should have been avoided. The book would benefit from improved content and copy editing. These improvements would have better held the reader’s attention. Overall, the book will serve those seeking a primer to familiarise themselves with various government plans and programmes.