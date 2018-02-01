Budget 2018: Govt allots Rs 7.9 bn to Delhi; 100 mn for 1984 riot victims

The Centre today allocated Rs 7.9 billion for Delhi in the 2018-19 Union Budget, while the share in central taxes and duties for the city remained unchanged even though the AAP government had demanded an increase.

The Delhi government was given Rs 4.4 billion as central assistance in the presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Lok Sabha.

In the previous Budget, the Centre had allotted a total of 7.57 billion. The central assistance to the city government was Rs 4.12 billion.

In the 2018-19 Budget, Rs 100 million has also been given to the AAP government for paying enhanced compensation to the 1984 riot victims though the amount was Rs 150 million in the 2017-18

Apart from this, the grant for the Delhi Disaster Response Fund remained unchanged with an allocation of Rs 5000 million.

The city government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, had been demanding that the share in central taxes and duties for it should be increased.

According to it, Delhi's share in central taxes has remained static at Rs 3.25 billion since 2001-02.