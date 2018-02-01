Budget 2018: Home Ministry gets Rs 0.92 trillion allocation with 10.5% hike

The Home Ministry's budgetary provisions have been pegged at over Rs 0.92 trillion for the next financial year, a hike of 10.5 per cent over 2017-18, with a special emphasis on improving infrastructure of the police forces.

Delhi Police, which maintains law and order in the national capital, has been allocated Rs 69.4 billion while Rs 17.5 billion has been allocated for the development of border infrastructure, amidst tension along the Indo-Pak and Sino-Indian borders.

The home ministry has got Rs 0.92 trillion for 2018 -19 which is 10.5 per cent more than Rs 0.83 trillion given in 2017-18, according to the budget papers.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is engaged in anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast, and often deployed in internal security duties, has been allocated Rs 0.20 trillion for 2018-19, in comparison to Rs 0.18 trillion given in 2017-18.

The Border Security Force, which guards the Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh border, has been allocated Rs 0.171 trillion this financial, in comparison to Rs 0.161 trillion given in 2017-18.

The total allocation to Central Armed Police Forces, including CRPF, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard, is Rs 0.62 trillion, in comparison to Rs 0.58 trillion in 2017-18.

The Intelligence Bureau, which is responsible in gathering internal intelligence, has been allocated Rs 18.7 billion, which is Rs 62.6 million less than the amount given in the last financial.

The Special Protection Group, which is responsible for the security of the Prime Minister, former prime ministers and their close family members, has been allocated Rs 3.85 billion, in comparison to Rs 3.895 billion given in 2017-18.

Rs 42.8 billion has been allocated for development of police infrastructure, including constructions of barracks, residential quarters, purchase of vehicles, arms and ammunition.

A total of Rs 1 billion has been earmarked for the women safety scheme 'Nirbhaya Fund' while Rs 817.5 million has been allocated for the National Emergency Response System and cyber crime prevention against women and children.

For the modernisation of police force, an amount of Rs 8.97 billion has been earmarked and Rs 8.64 billion has been allocated for the National Disaster Response Force, which is often deployed for rescue and relief of people hit by natural and man-made disasters.

An allocation of Rs 5.5 billion has been made for Census operations, Rs 1 billion has been earmarked for special industry initiative for Jammu and Kashmir, Rs 0.75 billion for the propagation of the Hindi language and Rs 11.3 billion for grants-in-aid to state governments.

In addition, among the Union Territories, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been allocated Rs 45.2 billion, Rs 4,084.83 to Chandigarh, Rs 11.1 billion to Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Rs 7.73 billion to Daman and Diu and Rs 13.6 billion to Lakshadweep.

In the budget 2018-19, Rs 7.9 billion has been given to Delhi and Rs 14.7 billion to Puducherry.