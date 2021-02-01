Budget development-oriented, will upgrade India's economy: Adityanath

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Union Budget will prove to be a milestone in upgrading India's economy and will ensure development of all sections of society.
"The General Budget is in accordance with the expectation of public welfare and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).The Budget has taken care of every class including farmers, middle class, poor, women," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.
It will speed up the economy and financially empower every citizen of the country, he said.
"This will prove to be a milestone in upgrading the Indian economy. Through this, all-round development of all sections of society will be ensured," Adityanath said.
"Hearty greetings to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramanji for the historical, practical and development-oriented Budget when the global economy is facing a crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. Undoubtedly, this Budget will meet the financial expectations of all Indians," he said in another tweet.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the Budget will give a boost to the higher education sector.
"The Union Budget is a budget of a self-reliant India (Aatma Nirbhar Bharat). Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will show the way to the world. The Budget will strengthen the economy and India will become a USD 5 trillion economy," he said in a statement.
Sharma claimed the Budget has made provisions for qualitative improvement in the education sector with an emphasis on research.
"Higher education will get a new direction with the formation of the Higher Education Commission. This is a revolutionary step. The Budget has laid emphasis on all-inclusive development," he said.
"The outlay of Rs 50,000 crore for the National Research Foundation will give a new and positive direction to the potential of the youth. It will also give a boost to innovation," Sharma said.
The state's another Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, too termed it as shaandaar (wonderful), claiming that such a Budget has been brought for the first time.
This is a wonderful Budget as a clear future can be seen through it, he told PTI.
From the point of view of the development of the country, the provisions made in it are unprecedented, he claimed.
UP's Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the Budget will resolve problems faced by the country.
Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said poor people, farmers and the working class are tired of attractive promises and hollow claims.
She said it would be better if the government implemented its stated policies on the ground.
"Will the Budget of the central government presented in Parliament today be able to deal with poverty, unemployment and inflation? On this basis, the activities of the government and this Budget will be judged," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.
Rashtriya Kisan Manch president Shekhar Dixit said the farmers' concerns were not reflected in the Union Budget.
There was no concrete provisions for the welfare of farmers, he said, adding that it only talked about doubling the farmers' income. This is only "baato kee baajigari" (play of words), Dixit said.
Ashish Kumar Tripathi, an income tax lawyer, said the Budget will give a boost to digital payments. Absence of income tax relief is disappointing, he said.
