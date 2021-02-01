Budget: Edible oil industry welcomes agriculture development cess

-
ALSO READ
Government slashes fiscal 2021-22 sports budget by Rs 230 crore
Budget: Agriculture companies cheer higher allocation to farm sector
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
Budget: Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry allocated Rs 54,581 crore
Budget proposals for start-ups to boost 'ease of doing business'
-
The edible oil industry on Monday welcomed the announcement of agricultural development cess and the increase in import duty of crude palm oil in the Union Budget 2021-22, saying that the measures are expected to protect the interests of mustard farmers.
The announcement of agricultural development cess is a welcome move and hopefully the revenue from cess on edible oils would be utilised for augmenting domestic production of oilseeds, Solvent Extractor's Association of India (SEA) President Atul Chaturvedi said in a statement.
"As per our understanding the effective import duty on CPO (crude palm oil) has gone up to 35.75 per cent, while at the same time import duty on soya and sunflower oil has remained unchanged at 38.5 per cent.
"We welcome this decision of the government as it will help in containing import of palm oil and remove the undue advantage it had over soya and sunflower oil. This should help protect the interest of mustard farmers whose crop is ready for harvest," he noted.
However, he added that the edible oil industry was expecting the announcement of starting of the National Mission on Edible Oils in line with our Prime Minister's Vision of Atmanirbharta but disappointingly the Budget was silent on that front.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU