O Panneerselvam comes out strongly against power tariff hike in TN

Estranged AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday attacked the state government's decision to hike rates.

In a statement, he condemned the DMK government for the increase in tariff rates of domestic consumers and demanded an immediate roll back of the rates.

Seeking to remind the DMK of its 2021 Assembly poll promise that it would increase the free electricity to handloom workers by 300 units and by 1,000 units for powerloom units, Panneerselvam said that he had opposed this "anti-people law" of the DMK government when it was mooted in the Assembly in July.

He also said that the Electricity Regulatory Commission's announcement to people to give up the free 100 units of power was a "major shocker", and that private schools, and private hostels would pass on the hiked charge to public.

