O Panneerselvam comes out strongly against power tariff hike in TN

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu police turns down OPS' plea to deny nod for AIADMK meet
Chennai police rejects Panneerselvam's request for police protection
Former TN CM Panneerselvam slams DMK, says "year of suffering for people"
As AIADMK gets mired in internal strife, BJP senses an opportunity
Ahead of party meet, AIADMK leader OPS says 'Dharma will triumph again'
-
Estranged AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday attacked the state government's decision to hike power tariff rates.
In a statement, he condemned the DMK government for the increase in tariff rates of domestic consumers and demanded an immediate roll back of the rates.
Seeking to remind the DMK of its 2021 Assembly poll promise that it would increase the free electricity to handloom workers by 300 units and by 1,000 units for powerloom units, Panneerselvam said that he had opposed this "anti-people law" of the DMK government when it was mooted in the Assembly in July.
He also said that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission's announcement to people to give up the free 100 units of power was a "major shocker", and that private schools, and private hostels would pass on the hiked charge to public.
--IANS
aal/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU