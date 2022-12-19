JUST IN
Modi to chair second national conference of chief secretaries next month

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 'second national conference of chief secretaries' in the national capital next month, a senior government official said.

Topics
Narendra Modi | Union Budget

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, in Goa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 'second national conference of chief secretaries' in the national capital next month, a senior government official said.

The second national conference of chief secretaries will be held in Delhi from January 5-January 7 and it will be a significant step towards further strengthening the partnership between the Centre and state governments, the official told PTI.

Several officials, including young district collectors and magistrates, from states and Union Territories as well as several Union ministries are likely to attend the conference.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2023-24 Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023.

In June this year, Modi chaired the first three-day national conference of chief secretaries at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 18:49 IST

