Al Najah: 13-day Indo-Oman joint military exercise concludes in Rajasthan

The fourth edition of Indo- joint training exercise 'Al Najah-IV', with a focus on counter-terrorism, regional security, and peacekeeping operations, was concluded on Saturday at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner, according to the statement released by Defence Ministry.

The contingent of the Royal Army of Oman, which arrived in India on July 31, participated in the event after the exercise began on August 1, in which 60 personnel from their side and 18 Mechanised Infantry Battalion of the Indian Army participated. A solemn Closing Ceremony marked the culmination of the exercise.

During the event, an Army official said that the exercise provided an ideal platform for the two armies to share their experiences.

"The exercise provided an ideal platform for the personnel of both the armies to share their experiences and develop a mutual understanding of each other's approach towards modern-day challenges of terrorism and regional security," said Brigadier Jitesh saia.

The main aim of this exercise is to achieve inter-operability and to acquaint each other with operational procedures and combat drills in a Counter Terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate. And both armies were able to achieve the stated objectives.

"The Indian contingent was from 18th Battalion of Mechanised Infantry Regiment and the Royal Army of contingent was represented by Sultan of Parachute Regiment," the statement reads.

The exercise was conducted in three phases. The first phase was orientation and familiarisation with weapons, equipment, and tactical drills of each other by the participating contingents. The second phase was combat conditioning, formulation of joint drills, and putting them into practice.

The last phase was 48 hours of validation exercise of key drills and concepts learned during the first two phases. "Both the contingents jointly took part in the validation exercise which included the establishment of Mobile Vehicle Check Post, Cordon and Search Operations, Heliborne insertion, Room Intervention drills, and effective employment of ICV in Counter Terrorism environment. The exercise also included effective employment of indigenous Advance Light Helicopter 'Dhruv', drones, and various new generation technologies," the statement added.

The statement noted that the exercise was a resounding success. It further stated that both the armies shared valuable combat experience with respect to Counter Terrorist, Regional Security, and Peace Keeping Operations in an international environment.

The previous edition of Ex AL NAJAH IV was organised at Muscat between 12 and 25 March- 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)