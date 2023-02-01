JUST IN
The Budget is highly pragmatic and growth oriented: PVR's Ajay Bijli
Budget 2023 announces host of measures to enhance business in GIFT IFSC
Budget 2023: What is 'Amrit Kaal' mentioned by FM Sitharaman in her speech?
Budget 2023: Govt increases allocation to NHAI to Rs 1.62 trillion for FY24
Union Budget 2023: SCSS, MIP investment limit doubled, new scheme for women
I-T benefits in union budget to propel deposit growth: Bandhan Bank MD
Budget 2023-24: Hospitality will benefit, says Massive Restaurants' Kalra
Budget: Govt to set up National Digital Library for children, adolescents
Budget: Govt proposes to simplify KYC procedure with 'risk-based' approach
Budget 2023-24: Excited about the focus on tourism, says Paresh Maity
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Budget: FM proposes case management system to reduce litigation by I-T dept
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India earmarks $3.7 billion for state oil companies' energy transition

"This Budget builds on our focus on green growth," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | Budget 2023

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Nirmala Sitharaman, Budget 2023

India said on Wednesday it would provide 300 billion Indian rupees ($3.66 billion) to help state-run oil refiners move towards cleaner energy, a step aimed at helping the country achieve its 2070 net-zero carbon emission target.

"This Budget builds on our focus on green growth," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, recently announced a 197 billion rupee green hydrogen programme to cut the country's carbon intensity and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

"We are implementing many programmes for green fuel, green energy, green farming, green mobility, green buildings, and green equipment, and policies for efficient use of energy across various economic sectors," Sitharaman said.

The budget also allocated 50 billion rupees for crude purchases for its strategic oil stockpile. India had released oil from its strategic reserves as part of the US-coordinated programme to calm the global oil prices.

Sitharaman also announced federal support for battery energy storage systems.

($1 = 81.9225 Indian rupees)

($1 = 81.8780 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christina Fincher)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 17:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU