High prices of automobiles likely to persist during next year: Report

-
ALSO READ
Global chip shortage: When will India have its own semiconductor plant?
India's plans to build semiconductor ecosystem: Should we be excited?
Brace for production cuts, shipment delay due to chip shortage: Analysts
Govt amends rules pertaining to Indian Accounting Standards
India Inc's deal activity sees 3% jump to $13.2 billion in July
-
High prices of automobiles are likely to persist at elevated levels even during 2022, said Grant Thornton Bharat in a report.
Lately, increasing cost of commodities in India has resulted in record-high prices for new and used vehicles in the country.
"It is expected that these high prices are likely to remain as such in the next year as well and may not reinstate until 2023."
Besides, the report cited other challenges for the sector such as semiconductor crunch which has aggravated problems for auto manufacturers.
"As far as semiconductor shortage is concerned, domestic manufacturing has turned out to be a key solution.
"To rely on domestic manufacturing to fulfil semiconductor needs, the country may have to wait before chips are manufactured here. For now, the country's journey in the semiconductor sector is more likely to start with assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) and specialty fabs."
Besides, in context to the efforts made by the government to become a self-reliant economy, the report pointed out that Indian automobile and manufacturing sector is expected to boost India's FDI for the current year on the back of production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.
The scheme is designed to incentivise domestic manufacturing and thereby, aimed at increasing exports.
"Moreover, India being the sixth-largest economy in the world is characterised by an exponential consumer base, making it desirable to potential investors where India's cost base is a great advantage."
"With the help of all such factors, India can also become a centre for auto design and engineering services."
--IANS
rv/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU