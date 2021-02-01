Minority Affairs Ministry allocated over Rs 4,810 crore in Budget

-
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
Budget 2021: Govt to facilitate a fintech hub at Gift city, says FM
Budget 2021 aims to reset economy with honesty in numbers, without doles
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
Locals in Kanpur perform 'hawan' ceremony ahead of Union Budget 2021
-
The Minority Affairs Ministry was allocated Rs 4,810.77 crore in the 2021-22 Union Budget on Monday which is Rs 805.77 crore more than than the revised figures of the previous fiscal.
In the budget presented for 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it is proposed to give Rs 4,810.77 crore to the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
The budget estimate for the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the financial year 2020-21 was Rs 5,029 crore and later the revised allocation was Rs 4,005 crore.
Of the proposed allocation to the ministry, Rs 1,378 crore is for the pre-matric scholarship scheme and Rs 468 crore is for the post-matric scholarship.
Hailing the Union Budget, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said this budget is "gazette of glorious journey of Aatmanirbhar Bharat".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU