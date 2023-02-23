Rajasthan approves Rs 1,745 cr for improving roads, bridges in rural area

JUST IN
Business Standard

Topics
rajasthan | Budget 2023 | infrastructure

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

highways, nhai, roads, construction, transport

The Rajasthan government has approved Rs 1,745.73 crore for the construction, upgradation and strengthening of rural roads and bridges, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has okayed a proposal to this effect, it said.

A total 266 roads and 35 bridges will be covered under the project. As many as 301 works will be undertaken, covering 2,369 kilometer rural road length and 3,369 metre bridges.

The project will be carried out by the Public Works Department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 19:39 IST

