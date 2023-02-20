JUST IN
Looking into relaxation plea by life insurance companies: FinMin official
Looking into relaxation plea by life insurance companies: FinMin official

Budget has taxed high-value policies with premiums of Rs 5 lakh and above

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

The relaxations sought by the life insurance industry on the Budget announcement of taxing high-value policies with premiums of Rs 5 lakh and above are currently under examination by the finance ministry.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 19:52 IST

