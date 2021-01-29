There should be discussion, presentation of views in Parliament: Modi

On the first day of the Budget Session, which is set to be stormy with the opposition parties boycotting the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Prime Minister on Friday asked MPs to debate and discuss all the issues that concern people of the country, and hoped that they will not shy away from contributing to fulfill people's aspirations, by making full use of and following all the propriety of democracy.

Modi also said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to give four-five mini-budgets in the form of packages in 2020 and expressed confidence that the upcoming budget would also be seen as part of that series.

In his remarks to the media before the commencement of Parliament's Budget Session, Modi said the first session of this decade commences on Friday and emphasised that this decade is very important for the bright future of India.

"And, therefore, a golden opportunity has come before the nation to fast fulfill the dreams seen by the freedom fighters. There should be proper utilization of this decade and, therefore, there should be discussions and presentation of different views this session for meaningful results keeping in mind this entire decade," he said adding that these are the expectations of the country.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the hope and expectation with which the people of the country have sent all MPs to Parliament, they will not shy away from contributing to fulfill the aspirations of the people, by making full use of and following all the propriety of democracy.

"I have full faith that all the Members of will make this session more productive," Modi said.

The Prime Minister's remarks came even as 19 opposition parties boycotted the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three contentious farm laws.

He also said,"perhaps, for the first time in the history of India it has happened that our Finance Minister (Niramala Sitharaman) had to present four-five mini budgets in the form of separate packages in 2020."



The series of mini budgets continued in a way in 2020, he said.

Modi expressed confidence that the upcoming budget will also be seen as a part of the series of those four-five budgets.

"I along with all the MPs of both the Houses are committed and will strive to further the message of the President under his guidance," he said.

Sitharaman is scheduled to present the annual Union Budget in Parliament on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)