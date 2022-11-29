JUST IN
Trade union bats for separate business management service cadre for PSUs
10 major trade unions boycott pre-budget meeting with Sitharaman
Allow mega powerloom cluster in T'gana as G20 logo return gift: KTR to PM
Budget 2023-24: Miners' body seeks withdrawal of export duty on bauxite
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel heads to Delhi for pre-Budget meet
Abolish exemptions
India may boost rural spending by 50% next year to spur jobs, housing
CII suggests slashing income tax rates in upcoming budget o revive demand
Focus on job creation, capex boost, tax measures in Budget: Industry to FM
Decriminalise GST law, cut personal income tax rates in Budget: CII to govt
You are here: Home » Budget » News
10 major trade unions boycott pre-budget meeting with Sitharaman
Business Standard

Trade union bats for separate business management service cadre for PSUs

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) wants creation of a separate business management service cadre like IAS, IFS to manage the public sector units (PSUs)

Topics
Public sector | Trade unions | Union Budget

IANS  |  Chennai 

n April 7, the AAP claimed that while the Bharatiya Janata Party-governed states were in huge debt, Delhi was the only “state” with a surplus Budget.

Creation of a separate business management service cadre like IAS, IFS to manage the public sector units (PSUs), formulation of policies for revival of loss making government companies, legislating various welfare schemes, increase in pension under the Employees Pension Scheme-95 and others are the 2023-24 Union budget wish list of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS).

The BMS also hoped that the government would give priority to unorganised sector workers who constitute 94 per cent of the Indian workforce.

The BMS submitted its budget memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the pre-budget online consultations meeting held with the labour unions.

Opposing the sale of public sector undertakings by the central government, the BMS has demanded formation of a separate business management service cadre similar to IAS, IFS and IPS to manage the companies.

The BMS has opposed deputing erring central service officials as the Managing Directors of government companies.

One of the largest labour unions in the country, the BMS also asked the government to formulate a policy for revival and diversification of public sector units and pay the pending dues to the workers and start wage negotiations.

The BMS demanded allocation of more funds to the unorganised sector, enhancing monthly honorarium to all types of Scheme Workers, including Aanganwadi, ASHA workers, Midday Meals workers. It also demanded that ESI facilities be extended to all unorganised sector workers

The BMS has also expressed its serious concern over the growing contractualisation in different sectors and demanded regularisation of workers/ employees in a phased manner.

The Union also demanded that the government focus on skill development of existing employees. The government has to allot more money for upward skilling and evolve new schemes to explore skill training methods to fulfil the rural sector needs.

The BMS also urged the government to legislate various welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, and others to provide permanent benefits.

Enhancement of budgetary support to all labour welfare schemes was also demanded by the BMS.

--IANS

vj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Public sector

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 10:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU