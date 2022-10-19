Congress presidential polls energised cadre to face BJP: Shashi Tharoor

The Congress presidential election has energised party workers to take on the challenge the poses in upcoming elections, Shashi Tharoor, who lost the poll to Mallikarjun Kharge, said on Wednesday.

Tharoor told a press conference here he was never a candidate of dissent, but for change.

Kharge's victory was a victory of the Congress, he said, adding the party's presidential election was to strengthen the organisation.

"This augurs well for the Congress. We will move forward from here. Our workers have been energised to take on the challenge posed by the and I am also confident that our party will display its strength," said Tharoor, who got 1,072 votes against Kharge's 7,897.

"This is not an issue about an individual. I only wish that the party is strengthened. For a stronger India, you need a stronger Congress," he said.

Tharoor expressed hope Kharge will implement the provisions of the Congress constitution that mandates election to the Congress Working Committee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)