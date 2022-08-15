Khelo India Women's Hockey League 22 for Under-16 to begin from tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
Amit Shah to inaugurate Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula today
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
Vice President inaugurates 2nd edition of Khelo India University Games
Will try our level best to win hockey gold in CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Singh
-
The Khelo India Women's Hockey League 22 (Under-16) matches will commence from Tuesday here at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.
The League will see 16 teams divided into Pool A and Pool B vie for top honours. This will be the 1st phase of the League which will go on till 23rd August with each winning team being awarded three points, one point for each team in the event of a draw and zero points for the losing side.
Grouped in Pool A are Sports Authority of India 'A', Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Citizen Hockey XI, Smart Hockey Academy Raipur, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat, Mumbai School Sports Association and Sports Hostel Bhubaneswar.
In Pool B are Sports Authority of India 'B', Anantapur Hockey Academy, HAR Hockey Academy, Delhi Hockey, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Odisha Naval TATA Hockey High-Performance Centre, Salute Hockey Academy and Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy.
Talking about the importance of a League for Under-16 age category, Ranjen Ekka, Team Manager of Sports Hostel, Bhubaneswar said, "This is a great initiative by the Government of India and SAI. Getting the right amount of exposure is critical for budding players in this age group category and an exclusive league for Under-16 girls will definitely motivate academies also to develop more players at the grassroot level. Our team is reaching New Delhi on Monday afternoon, we are well-prepared and look forward to a good outing."
Meanwhile, Team Manager Akansha of Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy said, "This is a great platform for young players. Earlier, we would end up playing Under 16-year-old along with senior players because of their talent but they wouldn't get noticed that much with an exclusive league for this age category, I feel standout players will get recognised and perhaps even get a call-up for National Camps so that they are groomed from a young age."
She further added, "Players from our team are very excited to have arrived in New Delhi and are looking forward to a good League. This is only the first phase of the league and we have come well-prepared to finish first."
The matches will start at 0630 hours every day with the last match being played at 17:00 hrs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor