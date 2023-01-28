JUST IN
Use AB-PMJAY funds for private sector: IMA tells govt ahead of Budget
Budget 2023-24 wishlist: Here are the key challenges in retail sector
Budget 2023: Govt likely to avoid populist measures; tax tweaks possible
HAL, BDL, BEL: Higher defence budget may spark fresh rally in related stks
State budgets are spending more, putting in more money for development
Budget 2023 wishlist: ICEA calls for rationalisation of duties on parts
Budget 2023: FHRAI pitches for infrastructure status to hospitality sector
Budget 2023-24 wishlist: Here're key challenges in renewable energy sector
Budget 2023-24: T V Somanathan to Ajay Seth, meet the FM's crack squad
Budget 2023-24: Govt set to pay out Rs 4K cr under PLI by March end
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Use AB-PMJAY funds for private sector: IMA tells govt ahead of Budget
icon-arrow-left
US venture capitalists hope Budget 2023 supports growth, startup ecosystem
Business Standard

US industry seeks R&D policy for India's pharma sector ahead of Budget 2023

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, the US pharma industry has said that India should come out with a research and development policy for its pharmaceutical sector.

Topics
USA | pharmaceutical firms | Budget 2023

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Medicines, Pharma

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, the US pharma industry has said that India should come out with a research and development policy for its pharmaceutical sector.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to table the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 before parliament on February 1.

It is time that the government of India comes out with a research and development policy for the pharmaceutical sector, Karun Rishi, president of USA-India Chamber of Commerce (USAIC) told PTI.

Based out of Boston, the USAIC for the last 16 years has been organising the India-US health care summit which is attended by the who's who of the pharma sector from both India and the United States.

In the BioPharma sector, the budget should aim to move up the value chain driven by research and development. Right policy push can provide India the fuel to become the R&D hub of the world, Rishi said in response to a question.

For national security and stabilising the global supply chain, the budget should incentivise R&D and manufacturing, especially enhancing API (active pharma ingredients) manufacturing in India, he asserted.

Observing that in the midst of a global downturn, India is a bright spot, he said Sitharaman and her team should focus on growth strategies, increasing public expenditure on healthcare, capacity building, skills development and employment creation.

Though challenging, the finance minister should stick to the fiscal deficit target. During COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government gave the economy a much-needed capital expenditure push and doled out subsidies. This led to a rise in the fiscal deficit, Rishi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on USA

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 10:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU