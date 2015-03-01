Will Acche Din come for those who are waiting for it: Akhilesh Yadav

Chief Minister today said the Union has brought 'Acche Din' for those who were already enjoying 'Acche Din'.

"The has brought 'Acche Din' for those who were already enjoying 'Acche Din'. It remains a question when will 'Acche Din' come for those who waiting for it eagerly", Yadav said.

He said that he had written a letter to all the MPs of the state for getting better facilities for the state.

"There are a lot of issues including that of national highways. I hope that they will raise the issues now that the has come," he said at the inauguration of cycle track here.

The state government, Yadav said, was working on making use of cycle as public transport and cycle tracks have been made in Lucknow and Agra.

Alleging "step-motherly" treatment of the state in the hands of the Centre, PWD minister Shivpal Yadav said that state had demanded Rs 200 crores for maintenance of national highways and only Rs 14 crores were given by the Centre.

"Earlier people did not know which highways they are using. Now we have installed signboards on national highways so that people should know that despite paying for tolls they were not getting good roads", he said.