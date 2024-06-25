Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Budget 2024: Exporters seek import duty cut on gold, silver, platinum bars

Against the backdrop of the macroeconomic scenario, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council urged the government to take measures to revive exports in this sector

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Sitharaman, Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met gems and jewellery exporters. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gems and jewellery exporters on Tuesday sought a reduction in import duty on hold, silver, and platinum bars to 4 per cent in the forthcoming Budget.
In a pre-budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council said the Indian gems and jewellery industry contributes around 10 per cent to total merchandise exports.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
However, the industry is currently facing some challenges due to the geopolitical scenario, the emergence of the beneficiation scheme, and issues related to rough diamond sourcing, it added.
Against the backdrop of the macroeconomic scenario, the council urged the government to take measures to revive exports in this sector.
It also requested to introduce the sale of rough diamonds in SNZs (special notified zones); and "reduce the import duty on gold, silver, and platinum bars to 4 per cent; and introduce duty drawback on exports of platinum jewellery to take advantage of India UAE comprehensive economic cooperation agreement".
These measures are crucial to give a competitive edge to our players and boost exports and at the same time generate employment in the sector, it added.
With a view to further extend and expand the scope of SNZs, GJEPC also suggested the government to allow globally recognised diamond broking/ trading houses.
"The council has also sought a reduction in import duty on precious metals Gold Bar from 15 per cent to 4 per cent. This will ensure that duty blockage of around Rs 982.16 crore can be released, resulting in more working capital in hand for industry," it noted.
The untapped export potential for gold jewellery can be realised with more working capital (at least $2 billion of $11 billion in a medium period of 2 years), the council said.
GJEPC has sought a reduction in import duty on silver bars from 10 per cent to 4 per cent and a cut in import duty on platinum bars from 12.5 per cent to 4 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gold Silver Platinum demand in India exporters Budget 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon