Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Budget 2024: Rise in standard deduction limit likely in new tax system

Union Budget 2024: Standard deduction represents a portion of the income that is not subject to taxation; it serves as a comprehensive allowance for tax deductions available to salaried employees

Budget, Budget 2024, Union Budget

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2024, reports suggest that the Ministry of Finance is considering the possibility of increasing the standard deduction threshold for taxpayers in the new tax system, according to a report by The Times of India.

What is standard deduction?


The standard deduction represents a portion of the total income that is not subject to taxation. It serves as a comprehensive allowance for tax deductions available to salaried employees.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

All salaried individuals liable for taxes qualify for the standard deduction. Its primary aim is to simplify the process for employers by eliminating the need to collect receipts from employees for tax exemptions.

According to the report, the government has chosen to leave the older regime, which includes exemptions, unchanged.

The news report mentions that the government is in favour of granting concessions to taxpayers, particularly the middle class. This demographic has historically supported the Modi administration but is now more critical of the benefits received in exchange for their tax contributions, such as in public healthcare and education, the report further said.

Union Budget 2023

In the 2023 Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman implemented several changes to the tax system aimed at benefiting salaried taxpayers and pensioners. A standard deduction of Rs 50,000 was introduced for these groups under the new tax regime, which became the default option unless individuals chose otherwise.

Additionally, rebates were enhanced for taxable incomes not exceeding Rs 7,00,000, allowing those within this bracket to avoid paying any tax under the new regime. The highest surcharge was also eliminated.

Currently, individuals earning above Rs 3,00,000 in taxable income are subject to a 5 per cent income tax rate.

The report quoted industry experts as calling for adjustments to tax rates in higher income brackets to stimulate consumption.

The report noted that increasing the standard deduction would benefit all salaried taxpayers, including those in higher income brackets, despite resulting in some loss of government revenue.

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government prepares to present its third-term Budget, significant changes to the capital gains mechanism are unlikely, despite calls from the income tax department for a review.

Reports show that suggestions have been made to standardise the holding period across different asset classes, but the government may choose not to disrupt the current system, at least for now, the report said.
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Income tax Budget 2024 Finance minister Finance Ministry Budget 2023 Budget Union Budget BS Web Reports tax saving schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon