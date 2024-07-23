Budget 2024: Govt to set up 'plug and play' industrial parks in 100 cities

The Indian government is planning to develop investment-ready “plug and play” industrial parks across the country with complete infrastructure in or near 100 cities. This initiative will be rolled out in partnership with the states and private sector companies.

In her Budget address, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that 12 industrial parks under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme will be sanctioned. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Industry players said it is a step in the right direction. "Indospace lauds the government for taking the necessary steps towards developing investment-ready plug-and-play industrial parks with comprehensive infrastructure in 100 cities. Together with states and the private sector, this pioneering step has the potential to transform both industrial development and urban planning in a big way. Under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, these projects are going to serve as vibrant economic centres that drive development as well as innovation poised to create a lasting impact,” Rajesh Jaggi, vice chairman, real estate, Everstone Group, which backs Indospace, an industrial and logistics park developer.

“The announcement for the set-up of 12 new industrial parks will boost the manufacturing sector and encourage new entrants to get easy entry into the space with much-needed financial support. It will also enhance employment opportunities and enable the banking sector to participate while financing the working capital needs,” Manoj Purohit, a partner and leader at BDO India, said.

Some of the large conglomerates are already operating in the industrial park segment, with Reliance Industries setting up industrial parks in Haryana and near Mumbai. In June this year, Reliance announced plans to develop a global economic hub in Navi Mumbai after securing sub-leases on approximately 3,750 acres of land for Rs 13,400 crore. The Navi Mumbai land will be used by Reliance to create an integrated industrial area under the Maharashtra Industrial Policy, 2013. Mahindra and Mahindra is also operating an industrial park near Chennai called Mahindra World City.

Sanjay Tolia, a partner at Price Waterhouse & Co, said the budget’s special attention to setting up plug-and-play industrial parks in over 100 cities sets a clear path for sustainable growth.