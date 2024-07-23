Union Budget 2024: Gaya gets Centre's nod for development. But is it new?

In her seventh consecutive Union Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that the central government will aid the development of an industrial node at Gaya, part of the Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor.

This announcement aligns with the broader 'Purvodaya' scheme, targeting the development of the eastern region, including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Sitharaman emphasised the Centre's commitment to human resource development, infrastructure enhancement, and creating economic opportunities, all aimed at advancing the government's 'Viksit Bharat' mission.

Sitharaman also mentioned that the industrial corridor will spur industrial growth in the Eastern region. She said, “The industrial node at Gaya will serve as a model for transforming our ancient cultural centres into modern economic hubs. This model embodies ‘Vikas bhi Virasat bhi’ in our growth path.”

However, a 2021 Dainik Bhaskar report noted that an industrial park in Gaya’s Dobhi district, covering 1,600 acres, was previously announced by then Bihar’s Industry Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain as part of the Amritsar-Delhi-Kolkata industrial corridor (AKIC) project.

Hussain had also mentioned that the infrastructure costs for the industrial park would be shared equally by the Centre and Bihar.

Subsequently, many local and national media outlets have reported on the issues arising out of the project in terms of land acquisitions and subsequent construction progress.

Industrial significance of Gaya

According to government data, Gaya hosts around 7,572 registered industrial units, employing approximately 68,000 workers in small-scale industries. The industries include agro-based industries, textiles, and small manufacturing units. The cotton textile industry employs a significant number of workers and representing substantial investment in the region.

Push for the development of spiritual tourism

In the Union Budget 2024 presentation, the Finance Minister announced that the Vishnupad Temple Corridor in Gaya and the Mahabodhi Temple Corridor in Bodh Gaya will be upgraded to world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations.

“Vishnupad Temple at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar hold immense spiritual significance,” Sitharaman said during her Budget speech on Tuesday.

She added that the ‘Kashi model’ will be applied in Bodh Gaya. “A comprehensive development of the Vishnupad Temple Corridor and Mahabodhi Temple Corridor will be supported, modelled after the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor, transforming them into world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations,” she explained.

Sitharaman also mentioned that funds have been allocated for developing corridors in Bihar’s iconic temples, with special provisions for the Rajgir Jain Temple site.

What is the significance of Bodh Gaya temple?

Bodh Gaya is renowned as the site where Buddha attained enlightenment (Bodhi) after years of meditation around the 5th century BCE. This event not only transformed Buddha into the ‘Enlightened One’ but also laid the foundation for Buddhism as a major world religion.

The Mahabodhi Temple complex, which includes a descendant of the original Bodhi Tree, has been a significant pilgrimage site over the years. It is one of the four main pilgrimage sites associated with Buddha’s life, alongside Lumbini, Sarnath, and Kushinagar.

Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2002, the Mahabodhi Temple showcases ancient architectural styles and has undergone several restorations since its original construction during the Mauryan period. The temple’s design reflects the evolution of Buddhist architecture and has influenced temple designs across Asia.

Today, Bodh Gaya remains a vital centre for Buddhist learning and practice, attracting millions of pilgrims and tourists annually. The site not only serves as a place of worship but also as a hub for meditation and spiritual retreats, reinforcing its status as a cornerstone of Buddhist heritage and culture.