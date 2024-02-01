Budget 2024: Here's how political leaders reacted to the Interim Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented Budget 2024 in Parliament. This was an Interim Budget as it came just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a balanced Budget.

"In this Budget, keeping the fiscal deficit under control, capital expenditure has been given a historic high of Rs 11.11 trillion. If we speak the languages of the economists in a manner, this is a 'sweet spot'. With this, besides building India's modern infrastructure of the 21st century, innumerable new job opportunities for the youth will be prepared," PM Modi said.

"This Budget is a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India. Two important decisions were made within the Budget. For research and innovation, a fund of Rs 1 trillion has been announced," the prime minister said.

"This Interim Budget is inclusive and innovative. It has the confidence of continuity. It will empower all four pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047," he added.





While several union ministers welcomed the Interim Budget, the Opposition slammed the finance minister, saying that her speech sounded like an election speech.

Here are the political reactions to the Union Budget 2024:

JP Nadda

Reacting to the Interim Budget 2024, BJP national president JP Nadda said," This far-sighted Budget lays the foundation of a developed India. The housing scheme for the middle class announced in this Budget is a revolutionary step. We don't just give the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' but alleviate poverty. The target for Lakhpati Didi has been raised to 30 million. The MSME sector is to be made global. The tourism and renewable energy sectors have been focused upon in this Budget."





Jyotiraditya Scindia

Further lauding the central government, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "This is a historic Budget. India has now moved forward. 'Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai'."



Shashi Tharoor

On the other hand, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech 'very disappointing'.

"It was one of the shortest speeches on record in the Budget. Not very much came out of it. As usual, there is a lot of rhetorical language and very little concrete implementation. She talked about foreign investment without acknowledging that that investment has come down significantly. She talked about a number of things which are couched in vague language, like 'confidence' and 'hope' and so on. But when it comes to hard figures, very few figures are available... This is going to be a very disappointing speech in terms of being couched entirely in generalities and without enough substance or any willingness to address the specific problems of the economy," he said.

Supriya Shrinate

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "The government is still in denial mode and is not ready to accept the problems. There is nothing in this Budget for common people, employment, agriculture, or women. Nirmala Sitharaman said that income has increased by 50 per cent but government data says that real income has decreased by 25 per cent."

Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the Budget 2024 and said, "There is a huge difference between saying and doing; this is what we have been seeing for the last 10 years. There is nothing in it for the poor, women, and youth. This Budget has poured cold water on the expectations of the general public."



"There is a huge difference between saying and doing, this is what we have been seeing for the last 10 years. There is nothing in it for the poor, women and youth. This Budget has poured cold water on the expectations of the general public."



Sachin Pilot

"The finance minister's speech sounded like an election speech. The President's address was also used as political speech," said Congress leader Sachin Pilot.



"The finance minister's speech sounded like an election speech. The President's address was also used as political speech," said Congress leader Sachin Pilot.



Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that this Budget is nothing but to woo people in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

