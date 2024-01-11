Budget 2024 wishlist: Gaming industry seeks clarity on regulation, taxation

A robust regulatory framework, more clarity on taxation to create an attractive business environment, and budgetary allocations related to animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) are some of the lingering concerns that the Indian online gaming companies and industry bodies are expecting the Union Budget 2024 to address.

The Budget, a vote-on-account, is set to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

“There have been significant regulatory strides in the online gaming sector, and we anticipate progressive allocations to be made towards the sector in the upcoming union Budget, including towards the implementation of IT