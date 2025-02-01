Business Standard

Budget 2025: Jairam Ramesh slams FM Sitharaman for excluding basic schemes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech announced an increase in the money allocated to Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme, in her 8th Budget presentation

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh| (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has criticized Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for turning down in the Union Budget the proposals like inclusion of breakfast in schools, upward revision in honorarium given to Anganwadi workers under Saksham aanganawadi and Poshan 2.0.

"The Finance Minister has announced the revision of cost norms in Saksham aanganawadi and Poshan 2.0 - after many years of turning down this demand. The FM has however not extended this announcement to - i. Inclusion of breakfast in schools ii. Provision of a glass of milk, as is done in Karnataka through the Ksheera Bhagya Scheme. iii. Upward revision in honorarium given to Anganwadi workers," Ramesh said in a post on X.

 

"The Union Education and WCD Ministries themselves have been pushing for these proposals for years, only to be turned down by the Finance Ministry. What kind of investment in people is the Finance Minister envisioning without these basic provisions?" he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech announced an increase in the money allocated to Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 scheme, in her 8th Budget presentation on Saturday. In her speech, Nirmala said that the scheme provides nutritional support to more than 8 crore children, one crore pregnant women and lactating mothers, and around 20 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the North East region.

She said that the cost norms for this nutritional support will be enhanced appropriately.

The Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 integrated nutrition support programme was approved by the government of India for implementation during the 15th Finance Commission period 202l-22 to 2025-26.

Meanwhile, in a major step towards clean energy transition, Sitharaman announced a Nuclear Energy Mission during the presentation of the Union Budget 2025.

The mission aims to develop at least 100 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear energy by 2047, aligning with India's vision of becoming a developed nation under the "Viksit Bharat" initiative.

FM in her budget speech said "Nuclear Energy Mission for Vikasit Bharat Development of at least 100 gigawatt of nuclear energy by 2047 is essential for our energy transition efforts".

To achieve this ambitious goal, the government plans to amend key laws, including the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, to enable greater participation from the private sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2025 Budget and Economy Jairam Ramesh Indian National Congress

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

