Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2026: Govt raises infra spending by 8.8% to record ₹12.2 trillion

Budget 2026: Govt raises infra spending by 8.8% to record ₹12.2 trillion

India has significantly raised infrastructure spending after the Covid-19 pandemic, aiming to boost economic growth and create more jobs in the world's most populous country

Budget 2026

India's economy has so far withstood punitive US tariffs imposed ‍by President Donald Trump | Image: PTI

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's federal government will spend a record ₹12.2 trillion ($133.08 billion) on ‍infrastructure in the ​upcoming financial year that begins on April 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her annual budget presentation on Sunday.

The spending plan is 8.8 per cent higher than the ₹11.21 trillion budgeted for the current fiscal ​year, which was the highest on record so far.

India has significantly raised infrastructure spending after the Covid-19 pandemic, aiming to boost economic growth and create more jobs in the world's most populous country.

Capital goods companies such as Larsen & Toubro, IRB Infra, NBCC, Action Construction jumped between 1.3 per cent and 4 per cent on higher capex spending and announcements to scale up infrastructure development.

 

"The capex outlay for fiscal year 2027 looks a bit modest and misses market expectations slightly, but overall, a positive ‌for the manufacturing sector. It will ​also be good for private sector capex," said Amit Anwani, an analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.

India's economy has so far withstood punitive US tariffs imposed ‍by President Donald Trump. The economic growth has been forecast at 7.4 per cent for the year ending March ‍31 ‌with the help ​of government spending on infrastructure ‍and income and consumption tax cuts that boosted consumer ‍spending.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

share buybacks, investment, stock market, sensex, bse, nifty, investors, cash, fund, fdi, fpi, shares, listings, ipo

Decoded: Share buybacks to be taxed as capital gains under Budget 2026

The deadly unrest in Bangladesh, which prompted India to recall its staff from Dhaka high commission and temporarily halt visa issuance there, has dealt a blow to medical tourism back home.

Budget 2026: Biopharma to medical tourism, push for healthcare value chain

Budget 2026

Plantation crops, fisheries in focus as Budget 2026 targets farm incomes

carbon emissions, pollution

Budget 2026: Centre announces ₹20,000 cr plan to scale carbon capture tech

FM sitharaman presenting Budget 2026

Budget proposes to set up dedicated REITs to recycle CPSE realty assets

Topics : Budget 2026 Budget and Industry infrastructure spending Infrastructure sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedStocks Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch Today on Budget 2026Gold and Silver ETF CrashBudget 2026 on InfraBudget 2026 on NRI Investment Why Market Crash on Budget DayBudget 2026 on GDPBudget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeFeb 1 New Rule Changes