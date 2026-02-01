Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Decoded: Share buybacks to be taxed as capital gains under Budget 2026

Decoded: Share buybacks to be taxed as capital gains under Budget 2026

In a big relief to minority shareholders, now buyback of shares will again be taxed as capital gains tax and hence long term shares tendered in buyback will be taxed only at 12.5% as against the norma

share buybacks, investment, stock market, sensex, bse, nifty, investors, cash, fund, fdi, fpi, shares, listings, ipo

In the Budget presented on February 1, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a complete overhaul of how share buybacks are taxed, aiming to remove confusion and close tax loopholes.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If you hold shares in companies that regularly announce buybacks, the Union Budget 2026–27 brings an important—and largely positive—change for you.
 
In the Budget presented on February 1, Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a complete overhaul of how share buybacks are taxed, aiming to remove confusion and close tax loopholes.
 
"It is proposed to provide that consideration received by a  shareholder on buy-back shall be chargeable to tax under the  head “Capital Gains” instead of being treated as dividend income.  It is also proposed to provide for a differential rate for promoters  wherein the effective rate on gains in buyback will be 22% for  promoters which are domestic companies and 30% for promoters  other than domestic companies," said the FM.
 
 
Until now, buybacks were taxed differently depending on structure, often leading to uncertainty for investors and planning challenges for companies. Under the new proposal, any money you receive from a share buyback will be taxed as capital gains, instead of being treated as dividend income.
 
For most retail investors, this means greater clarity and predictability. Capital gains rules are familiar, easier to understand, and already part of regular investment planning. You’ll know upfront how your buyback proceeds will be taxed, making it simpler to compare buybacks with dividends or market sales.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates on Budget 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 550 pts, Nifty near 25,100; FM raises STT on F&O in Budget 2026

The deadly unrest in Bangladesh, which prompted India to recall its staff from Dhaka high commission and temporarily halt visa issuance there, has dealt a blow to medical tourism back home.

Budget 2026: Biopharma to medical tourism, push for healthcare value chain

Budget 2026

Budget 2026-27 LIVE: FM Sitharaman lays out Budget to achieve three 'kartavyas' for Viksit Bharat

Budget 2026

Budget 2026: SHE Marts aim to turn SHG women into enterprise owners

Budget 2026

Plantation crops, fisheries in focus as Budget 2026 targets farm incomes

 
There is, however, a distinction for promoters. The Budget proposes a differential tax rate on buyback gains:
 
22% effective tax for promoters that are domestic companies
 
30% effective tax for promoters that are non-domestic companies
 
This differentiation is aimed at reducing tax arbitrage while keeping India’s corporate payout framework fair and transparent.
 
"In a big relief to minority shareholders, now buyback of shares will again be taxed as capital gains tax and hence long term shares tendered in buyback will be taxed only at 12.5% as against the normal slab rate. However, this get complicated for promoters, as they will have to pay additional tax on such buy back, resulting in effective tax rate of 30% plus surcharge. Same stream of income will now be taxed differently," said Kunal Savani, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
 
"By aligning buyback taxation with capital gains rules, the move reduces inconsistencies, brings more transparency, and provides companies and investors with greater clarity when planning buybacks. Clearer guidelines like this can improve market efficiency and boost investor confidence as India’s capital markets continue to grow," said Rajarshi Dasgupta, Executive Director – Tax at AQUILAW.
 
For investors, the broader takeaway is reassuring: buybacks are no longer a tax grey area. 
 
"The government has restored the true character of buybacks as a capital transaction rather than a profit distribution.
 
This move eliminates the 'phantom loss' trap, where acquisition costs were previously unusable against dividend income. For minority shareholders, this translates into higher post-tax returns and reinforces India’s position as a mature, investor-aligned capital market," said Rohit Jain, Managing Partner, Singhania & Co.

More From This Section

carbon emissions, pollution

Budget 2026: Centre announces ₹20,000 cr plan to scale carbon capture tech

FM sitharaman presenting Budget 2026

Budget proposes to set up dedicated REITs to recycle CPSE realty assets

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the ‘Union Budget 2026-27', in New Delhi

Budget 2026: Now NRIs can invest up to 10% directly in Indian equities

tax, tax saving

Budget 2026 offers six-month window to disclose overseas income and assets

Budget 2026

Budget 2026 relief: Lower TCS on foreign education, medical travel

Topics : Budget 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedStocks Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch Today on Budget 2026Gold and Silver ETF CrashBudget 2026 on InfraBudget 2026 on NRI Investment Why Market Crash on Budget DayBudget 2026 on GDPBudget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeFeb 1 New Rule Changes