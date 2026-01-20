Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Budget 2026: PSU bank officers seek tax relief on leased housing, loans

Budget 2026: PSU bank officers seek tax relief on leased housing, loans

Bank of Maharashtra officers' union has urged Centre to amend Section 17 and Rule 3 to exclude leased accommodation and concessional staff loans from perquisite taxation or align valuation with norms

The union pointed out that Rule 3 of the Income Tax Rules creates an “inherent disparity” between Central and State government employees and PSB officers | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

The Bank of Maharashtra Officers’ Organisation (BOMOO) has urged the Centre to amend the Income Tax Act in the forthcoming Union Budget to provide relief to public sector bank (PSB) officers from perquisite taxation on leased accommodation and concessional staff loans.
 
In a letter seen by Business Standard and addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the officers’ union said compulsory, service-linked facilities such as official residential accommodation and staff loans are being taxed as perquisites under Section 17(2)(viii) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, imposing a significant financial burden on bank officers.
 
The union pointed out that Rule 3 of the Income Tax Rules creates an “inherent disparity” between Central and State government employees and PSB officers. While government employees are taxed on a nominal licence fee — typically between ₹2,000 and ₹5,000 a month — for official accommodation, bank officers are taxed on the full market rent of leased housing arranged by banks.
 
 
“This has resulted in an additional annual tax burden of ₹60,000–₹70,000 or even higher on leased accommodation alone, depending on the place of posting,” the BOMOO letter said.
 
Highlighting that PSB officers are subject to all-India transfers and are mandatorily required to reside at their place of posting, the union said leased accommodation or rent reimbursement is a service necessity, not a discretionary benefit.

The representation also flagged the taxation of concessional staff loans, including housing and vehicle loans, which have traditionally been part of bank officers’ service conditions. According to the union, notional interest benefits are leading to additional annual tax liabilities ranging from ₹25,000 to as high as ₹3 lakh, substantially eroding take-home pay.
 
BOMOO acknowledged that the Supreme Court has upheld taxation of such perquisites under existing law but said legislative correction through the Budget is now the only remedy.
 
The union has sought an amendment to Section 17(2)(viii) and relevant provisions of Rule 3 to exclude employer-provided leased accommodation and concessional staff loans from taxable perquisites, or alternatively, to align their valuation with the licence-fee-based mechanism applicable to government employees.
 
“Public sector bank officers play a critical role in implementation of government schemes, financial inclusion and priority sector lending. The tax burden arising solely from service-imposed facilities should not be borne by individual officers,” said Santosh K Gadade, general secretary, BOMOO.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

