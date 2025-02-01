Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget FY26: Centre to give infra to vessels to boost shipbuilding in India

Budget FY26: Centre to give infra to vessels to boost shipbuilding in India

Sitharaman announces shipbreaking credit note scheme, Maritime Development Fund

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, the shipping ministry’s apex policy document, aims to position India among the world's top five shipbuilding nations by 2047 | Photo: REUTERS

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central government will grant one of the most significant and long-standing policy asks from the maritime industry -- the infrastructure status to vessels over a certain size, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech on Saturday.
 
Inclusion in the harmonised master list of infrastructure sectors will allow developers in the sector access to infrastructure lending at easier terms with enhanced limits, to larger amounts of funds as External Commercial Borrowings (ECB), and to longer tenor funds from insurance companies and pension funds. It will also make them eligible to borrow from India Infrastructure Financing Company Limited (IIFCL), etc.
 
 
The minister also announced the long-awaited Maritime Development Fund worth 25,000 -crore, structured with 49 per cent government support and the remaining mobilised by ports and the private sector, which will be used as a dedicated maritime economy fund for funding the shipping and shipbuilding industry.
 
Moreover, the minister also announced the extension of exemption from basic customs duty to ship components for another 10 years, along with a shipbreaking credit note policy- similar to the vehicle scrappage scheme for cars, where 40 per cent of the scrap value of a vessel recycled at an Indian facility is reimbursed through a credit note redeemable against the purchase of a new vessel in India.
 
Despite an ancient legacy of maritime activity and previous calls for fostering an ecosystem, India currently accounts for only 0.06 per cent of global shipbuilding. Indians paid $109 billion in sea freight to foreign operators.

Also Read

Budget, Sitharaman

Budget boost for MSMEs with higher credit limits, lower guarantee fees

Households are shifting their investment more to equities, directly as well as through mutual funds (MFs), particularly after the pandemic, at the expense of deposits.

Budget: Relief for homeowners, claim zero tax on 2 self-occupied properties

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Budget 2025: Consumption stks rally as Budget 2025 rejigs income tax rates, slabs

Sitharaman, Budget

Budget 2025 LIVE updates: No income tax payable up to Rs 12 lakh, says FM Sitharaman

Fish, Fish market, Sea food

Apex Frozen others rise up to 8% as FM reduces BCD on frozen fish products

 
The Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 -- the shipping ministry’s apex policy guiding document -- says that India wants to be among the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.
 
This would require a gigantic turnaround of events, even as the deadline is 22 years away, experts and industry players feel.
 
For this, the government expects a Rs 54 trillion investment by 2047 between itself and private parties to achieve this target.
 
The finance ministry had initially been reluctant to grant infrastructure status, according to officials in the know, but it eventually began to look at it for coastal vessels following the announcement made in 2023-24 Budget to encourage PPP (public private partnership) in coastal shipping.

More From This Section

Startups, Indian startups

Startups get another Rs 10k crore 'Fund of Funds' fillip in Budget 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2025: 10,000 new medical seats, boost for IITs, AI push

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget

Budget 2025: 10 million farmers to benefit from new 'Dhan Dhanya' scheme

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget

Union Budget 2025: Visa fee waiver to MUDRA loans for homestay biz

Union Budget, Budget 2024, Budget tablet, Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman

Will Goddess Lakshmi smile on the middle-class in Union Budget 2025?

Topics : Budget 2025 Union Budget Shipbuilding Shipbuilding sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEBudget Bahi-Khata TraditionBudget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS Deduction in Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon