Eco Survey: Unconditional cash transfers risk sovereign borrowing costs

India’s state governments face mounting pressure to rein in fiscal populism as revenue deficits rise and unconditional cash transfers (UCTs) threaten to crowd out critical capital investments, the Economic Survey 2025–26 warns, spotlighting risks to the nation’s sovereign borrowing costs and long-term growth.

Tabled in Parliament on Thursday, the survey called for careful reprioritisation within state budgets. “Preserving fiscal space for capital formation and human-capital investment yields stronger and more persistent gains in household incomes, labour productivity, and welfare than a steady expansion of open-ended UCTs,” it said.

The survey cautioned that the long-term economic costs of the “insidious impact” of unconditional fiscal transfers on incentives for self-improvement, upskilling and employability could be significant, but suggested that improved targeting, periodic review, and outcome-oriented design can help mitigate fiscal rigidities.

As government bonds are increasingly scrutinised by global investors on a consolidated basis, “weak fiscal discipline at the State level”, the survey urged, is no longer a local concern but a potential risk to sovereign borrowing costs.

Stating that Indian 10-year bond yields are at 6.7 per cent, higher than Indonesia’s 6.3 per cent despite matching BBB ratings, the survey reckoned that persistent revenue deficits or an expansion of committed expenditures at the state level could affect sovereign bond yields.

“This underscores the importance of coordinated fiscal discipline across levels of government, where fiscal policy is oriented towards expanding productive capacity and income growth rather than creating permanent expenditure commitments,” it highlighted.

The survey noted that between FY24 and FY25 (provisional accounts), the revenue deficit increased by 40 basis points across all states, driven by lagging revenue growth relative to nominal GDP growth and UCTs.

While incentives such as the Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure (SASCI) have encouraged states to maintain capital expenditure (capex) at 2.4 per cent of GDP in FY25, this masks a troubling shift. According to the survey, revenue expenditure now tilts heavily towards open-ended UCTs, which lack sunset clauses or reviews, locking in rigidity and sidelining growth-enhancing outlays on infrastructure and human capital.

For 28 states combined, while the debt-to-GDP ratio is 28.1 and the interest payments-to-revenue receipts ratio is approximately 12.6 for FY25 (PA), there exists considerable variation on both fronts across states, the survey highlighted.

“These differences are not yet adequately reflected in state borrowing costs,” it said, adding that state development loans (SDLs) are predominantly held by domestic institutions, with limited secondary market trading. The survey called for better data disclosure on off-budget liabilities and guarantees to allow markets to price credit risk properly. “Broadening the investor base and enhancing secondary market liquidity would lead to better pricing of SDLs,” it added.

Urging states to strengthen the fiscal health of urban local bodies, municipalities and gram panchayats, Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank, said this would reduce dependence on transfers and, over time, enable them to issue bonds. “This cannot happen overnight but has to start. The freebies culture has to be avoided at any cost as it eats into capex. There should be a revenue-deficit glide path of below 1.5 per cent also for states,” he suggested.