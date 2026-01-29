Eco Survey calls for Swadeshi push, warns against high-tariff protectionism

Why does the Economic Survey say Swadeshi is inevitable now?

At a time when there are rising export controls, carbon regulations and technology denials by developed nations, the Economic Survey said that a focus on the concept of Swadeshi is “inevitable and necessary”.

What does the Survey caution policymakers against?

“The policy question is no longer whether the state should encourage Swadeshi, but how it should do so without undermining efficiency, innovation, or global integration,” the survey said, while warning that neither all import substitution is desirable, nor does it support long-term competitiveness.

How does the Survey redefine the idea of Swadeshi?

The concept of Swadeshi — producing goods of the highest quality at the lowest possible price — should not be judged solely by import reduction, but by the creation of export capability in a world where capital flows are increasingly shaped by shifting geopolitical alignments and national interests.

Why does the Survey reject blanket protectionism?

“Swadeshi is a disciplined strategy rather than a blanket doctrine,” it said, adding that permanent protection is inappropriate in sectors where India is already cost-competitive, products serve as general-purpose intermediates across supply chains, or where inputs are critical for labour-intensive industries.

What approach does it suggest on tariffs and import substitution?

The survey pitched the idea of shifting away from protecting domestic industries through high tariffs and restrictions. Import substitution is justified when domestic production is already feasible at reasonable cost and when time-bound protection can facilitate learning, scale-building and productivity gains. Such protection should be conditional and not amount to “indiscriminate sheltering of domestic incumbents”.

How should India balance multiple strategic objectives?

“India must pursue its near, medium and long-term policy priorities of import substitution, strategic resilience, and strategic indispensability simultaneously.

There is no time to waste. It is like running a marathon and a sprint at the same time, or having to run a marathon like a sprint!,” the survey said.

What risks did the Survey flag in current protection policies?

The survey cautioned against protecting poor-quality producers through inverted duty structures. “The lesson is that protection without productivity-enhancing investment, capability upgrading, and export orientation creates fragility rather than strength,” it said.

What structural reforms did the Survey propose?

The survey called for a National Input Cost Reduction Strategy to encourage indigenisation without eroding exports, stressing that it must be paired with input-cost reduction.

Why is cost reduction alone not enough?

“Reducing input costs is a necessary foundation for competitiveness, but it is not sufficient for capability building. Lower costs remove system-wide handicaps, but they do not by themselves create discipline, learning, or scale. Once the economy becomes cost-competitive, the binding constraint shifts from prices to performance,” it said.

How should a national Swadeshi strategy be implemented?

The survey suggested that a national Swadeshi strategy should enable competition among states, reward outcomes, and disseminate best practices, adding that the government’s task is to set direction, remove frictions, and provide credibility.