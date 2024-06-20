Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Finance sector pitches for tax sops, removal of tax anomalies in Budget

This was the second Pre-Budget Consultation which was attended by leading experts of the financial and capital markets sector

Finance Ministry

Image:X@FinMinIndia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Financial sector players on Thursday made a case for tax sops in the upcoming FY25 Budget for deepening of the market.
In a pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here, some of the players urged the government to fix tax arbitrage wherever it exists.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This was the second Pre-Budget Consultation which was attended by leading experts of the financial and capital markets sector in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2024-25, the finance ministry said in a post on X.
The full Budget 2024-25 is expected to be presented in Parliament next month.
Emerging out of two-hour meeting with the finance minister, Arun Kohli, MD & Country Head, Morgan Stanley India Company, said tax policies need to be stable and long-term oriented.
Participants also made their point on capital gains tax and securities transaction tax.
According to George Alexander Muthoot, MD of Muthoot Group, some of the players pitched for deepening the market and provide some tax incentives.
"We've suggested that since NBFC credit has grown and RBI has flagged over-dependence on banks, allocation of funds from SIDBI and NABARD could increase for refinancing of NBFCs," Raman Aggarwal, Director FIDC said.
NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) also sought clarity on GST demand on co-lending and payment of GST on service fee, Agarwal said.
Asset management companies discussed issues related to GIFT CITY also and the ways to retain capital within the country, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Budget 2024 Finance minister finance sector taxes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVEUGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon