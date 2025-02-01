Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Indian electronics manufacturing sector to double to $200 bn in 3-4 years

Indian electronics manufacturing sector to double to $200 bn in 3-4 years

The scheme to set up outsourced assembly and testing units has been allocated Rs 3,900 crore in the Budget for 2025-26, compared to Rs 2,500 crore allocated last fiscal

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian electronics manufacturing sector is set to double in size to more than $200 billion over the next 3-4 years, driven by the reforms announced in the Budget for 2025-26, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
 
Speaking to the media after the Budget presentation, Vaishnaw said the Budget for the upcoming fiscal year addresses industry concerns such as the rationalisation of tariff structures for raw materials and the storage of finished products in the electronics sector.
 
“Employment in the electronics sector is 25 lakh right now, and this could easily quadruple over the next four years. A lot of large-volume electronics manufacturing will come to the country now. The successes of electronics manufacturing can be used as a template for any sector,” the Union Minister said.
 
 
The Budget 2025-26 also cut the basic customs duty (BCD) on lithium battery scrap, cobalt products, zinc, and certain raw materials and goods used in mobile phone battery production to zero, which was needed to spur domestic battery manufacturing, Vaishnaw said.
 
Apart from the changes in BCD, the Budget for the next fiscal has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the India AI Mission. Under this initiative, the government aims to establish 20 AI data curation units at the central level over the next financial year, while also working to establish 80 AI labs at various higher education institutes across the country.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Budget 2025 LIVE news: New system simplifies and reduces tax incidence for all, says FM Sitharaman

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Sensex gave positive returns in 7 of 14 Budget presentation days since 2014

UPI

Budget muted on UPI, RuPay debit card incentives; sops down by 78%

ULIP Plan: Balancing Investment and Protection for a Brighter Future

Budget 2025: Ulip tax confusion sends insurance stocks into tailspin

healthcare tech

Budget 2025: Healthcare gets 9.78% boost, cancer treatment costs to drop

 
The scheme to set up outsourced assembly and testing units has been allocated Rs 3,900 crore in the Budget for 2025-26, compared to Rs 2,500 crore allocated last fiscal. Similarly, the scheme to establish semiconductor fabrication units in India has been allocated nearly Rs 2,500 crore, up from Rs 1,200 crore in the revised estimate for 2024-25.
 
The increase in manufacturing and new investments will have a multiplier effect on the services sector, he said.
 
Vaishnaw also highlighted the Global Capability Centres (GCCs) framework, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her speech on Saturday. He said the IT ministry will work with states to encourage the establishment of high-value GCCs.
   

More From This Section

merger and acquisition (M&A)

Budget 2025: Govt to rationalise procedures for speedy company mergers

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor

Budget push for nuclear energy to cut traditional power dependence: Govt

cotton, China, textile industry

Budget 2025-26: Cotton Mission gets a boost to improve productivity

The only difference between an urban Indian and a rural Indian is that they live in places that are defined by the census as “urban” and “rural”

Budget 2025: Rs 1.88 trn for rural sector, MGNREGS allocation unchanged

Modi, Narendra Modi

It's a people's Budget, to boost consumption, investment, says PM Modi

Topics : Budget 2025 electronics manufacturing sector manufacturing IT ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon