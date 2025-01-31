Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Karnataka seeks Rs 11,495 crore special grants among others in Union Budget

Karnataka seeks Rs 11,495 crore special grants among others in Union Budget

Last month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met finance ministers of states and union territories (UTs) to take their demands and suggestions for the Union Budget 2025-26

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Special matching grants for the development of the backward region of Kalyana Karnataka, approval for the Mekedatu project and release of Rs 11,495 crore of special grants recommended by the 15th Finance Commission were among the suggestions and requests made by the Karnataka government during a pre-budget consultation with the Centre.

Last month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met finance ministers of states and union territories (UTs) to take their demands and suggestions for the Union Budget 2025-26, to be presented on February 1.

In his presentation at the meeting, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on behalf of the state government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought release of Rs 5,300 crore promised in the Union Budget to Upper Bhadra project to provide water to drought prone central Karnataka and special matching grants for the development of backward region of Kalyana Karnataka and the global eco sensitive Western Ghats.

 

The state urged the Central government to shift from a "reimbursement-based" system to an "advance-release" model for the implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes and also proposed increasing the Central share of their honorariums to Rs 5,000 per month for ASHA workers and Rs 2,000 for Anganwadi helpers. 

According to a statement shared by the Gowda's office on Friday, the minister suggested increasing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana assistance from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs five lakh for urban houses and from Rs 72,000 to Rs three lakh for rural houses.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

K'taka health dept orders implementation of SC directive on dignified death

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah, family, Muda officials under ED probe in Rs 56 cr land scam

MLCs protest, MUDA Protest

Karnataka HC says ED's search, seizure at ex-Muda chief's home unlawful

Siddaramaiah

All cases against pro-Kannada activists will be withdrawn: CM Siddaramaiah

Kannada

'Bengaluru closed for North India' post fuels Kannada language debate

Karnataka has requested additional railway lines, expedited projects, and Central support for 50 per cent of land acquisition and 100 per cent construction costs.

The state also urged approvals for road infrastructure proposals, including new ring roads and upgrades to National Highways.

Gowda has also requested the Union government to increase pensions for old-age, widows, physically-challenged persons.

The Karnataka government called for transparent and need-based reforms in disaster relief fund allocation and timely release of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) funds, prioritising states' disaster vulnerabilities, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

water tap water connection jal jeevan

Tap water connections in rural household crossed 150 mn mark: Eco Survey

Textile, Textile industry, workers

Economic Survey backs MMF shift as India lags in global textile production

Microfinance, mutual fund

Eco Survey asks financial regulators to balance stability, innovation

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Budget 2025: PM Modi hints at new measures for women, poor, middle class

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran at the Business Standard BFSI Summit | Photo: kamlesh pednekar

Economic Survey 2025 LIVE Updates: China is world's sole manufacturing superpower, says CEA

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Karnataka Union Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon