Budget 2025: PM Modi hints at new measures for women, poor, middle class

Budget 2025: PM Modi hints at new measures for women, poor, middle class

Stressing the importance of ensuring equal rights for women free from religious, sectarian differences, he asserted that significant decisions towards the goal will be taken during the Budget Session

PM Modi outside Parliament, New Delhi, Jan 31, 2025

Modi said several historic bills and proposals will be discussed in this session, leading to laws that will strengthen the nation. | File Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hinted at new initiatives for the poor and middle class as well as women as he laid out his government's vision a day before the Union Budget is presented in Parliament.

Modi began his customary pre-session remarks to the media by invoking Lakshmi, the goddess associated with wealth and prosperity, and said he prayed for special blessings for the poor and middle class.

Stressing the importance of ensuring equal rights for women free from religious and sectarian differences, he asserted that significant decisions towards the goal will be taken during the Budget Session, which started from Friday.

 

He emphasised the importance of establishing the dignity of women, who have been at the centre of the ruling BJP's welfare measures.

Modi said several historic bills and proposals will be discussed in this session, leading to laws that will strengthen the nation.

President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the joint sitting of Parliament also underscored the Central government's focus on the poor and middle class.

"Today, the nation is witnessing major decisions and policies being implemented at an extraordinary speed, with the highest priority given to the poor, middle class , youth, women and farmers," she said.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

