Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Less progress made in design, component mfg in electronics industry: Survey

Less progress made in design, component mfg in electronics industry: Survey

India's electronics market represents 4 per cent of the global market, the economic survey, which was tabled in Parliament on Friday, said

electronics

The country produced about 33 crore mobile phone units, with over 75 per cent of the models being 5G-enabled in FY24

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indigenous electronics production increased multifold in the last 10 years to reach Rs 9.52 trillion in 2023-24, the Economic Survey said, but pointed out that the industry has largely focused on assembly, making limited progress in design and component manufacturing.

However, India's electronics market represents 4 per cent of the global market, the survey, which was tabled in Parliament on Friday, said.

"Programmes such as Make in India and Digital India, along with improved infrastructure, ease of doing business, and various incentives, have boosted domestic manufacturing and drawn foreign investments.

"However, India's electronics market represents 4 per cent of the global market. The industry has largely focused on assembly, with limited progress in design and component manufacturing," the survey said.

 

According to the survey, domestic production of electronic goods has increased substantially from Rs 1.90 trillion in FY15 to Rs 9.52 trillion in FY24, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5 per cent.

Also Read

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran at the Business Standard BFSI Summit | Photo: kamlesh pednekar

Economic Survey 2025 LIVE Updates: China is world's sole manufacturing superpower, says CEA

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex scales 640pts at 77,402 after Eco Survey release; FMCG, Auto, Realty lead

PremiumBetter protection for depositors and investors was one of the chief considerations in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing, on Friday, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha to amend four pieces of legislation.

Union Budget FY26: Key banking amendments in the spotlight, yet again

trade

Eco Survey: Amid rising 'protectionism', India needs new strategic roadmap

Markets, Economic Survey 2025

Economic Survey 2025 warns of 'meaningful stock market correction' in 2025

The increase in mobile manufacturing has reduced dependence on imports with 99 per cent of the total smartphone requirement being produced indigenously, according to the survey.

The country produced about 33 crore mobile phone units, with over 75 per cent of the models being 5G-enabled in FY24.

"The key drivers of growth have been the large domestic market, availability of skilled talent, and low-cost labour," the report said.

The survey said that production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes gave a boost to domestic electronic manufacturing and it was evident in the mobile phone segment.

"In FY15, mobile phone imports accounted for 78 per cent of the market in value terms, whereas by FY23 this figure had dropped to just 4 per cent. In terms of volume, only 0.8 per cent of mobile phones were imported in FY23.

"Exports tell a similar story. Mobile phone exports, valued at zero in FY16, soared to Rs 88,726 crore in FY23," the survey added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

agriculture

Economic Survey calls for making farm sector free, empowered & emboldened

thermal power

Eco Survey cautions against shutting down thermal energy sans alternatives

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Budget session 2025 highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey

inflation, food

Economic Survey 2025: Inflation stays high as food prices defy global dip

jobs

India needs 7.8 mn non-farm jobs yearly to sustain growth: Economic Survey

Topics : Economic Survey Budget 2025 Budget and Industry Electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon