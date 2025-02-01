Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman's sari honours Bihar's Madhubani artists

Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman's sari honours Bihar's Madhubani artists

On Budget day 2025, Finance Minister wore a white kasavu saree with a golden border, which was gifted to her by Padma Shri awardee and Madhubani artist Dulari Devi

Sitharaman, Budget

Photo: PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's choice of sari for Budget Day has become a tradition that goes beyond fashion, symbolising India's rich cultural heritage and handloom traditions. For her eighth consecutive Budget presentation, she has chosen to wear a sari honouring the Madhubani art of Bihar, paying tribute to Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi. 
Sitharaman wore an off-white handloom silk sari with fish-themed embroidery in black, red and orange threads and a golden border, in line with traditional Madhubani art, paired with a red blouse.   Budget 2025 LIVE 

Tribute to Madhubani art in Budget 2025

For the 2025 Union Budget, Sitharaman donned a sari gifted by Dulari Devi, a renowned Madhubani artist. She met the Padma Shri awardee during a credit outreach event at the Mithila Art Institute in Bihar, where Dulari Devi requested her to wear the sari on Budget Day. By choosing this sari, Sitharaman celebrated India’s artistic legacy while also subtly acknowledging the role of rural artisans and handicrafts in the economy.
 
 
Sitharaman’s sari selections have often reflected regional handloom traditions, economic priorities, and cultural symbolism:
 
2024: She wore an off-white Mangalagiri sari with a magenta border, highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s textile heritage. The Budget that year focused on Andhra Pradesh, including funding for the Polavaram irrigation scheme.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Budget 2025 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of presenting Budget

Union Budget

Union Budget explained: How it could shake up your household expenses

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister

Priyank Kharge slams 'Modinomics', says Budget unlikely to bring relief

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Nirmala Sitharaman set to script history today with 8th straight Budget

tax

From new slabs to crypto tax: 10 key tax reforms in recent Union Budgets

 
2023: A bold red silk sari with a black-and-gold temple border, featuring traditional motifs like chariots and peacocks, symbolised strength and stability.
 
2022: A deep brown Bomkai sari from Odisha with silver zari work showcased the intricate artistry of Odisha’s weavers.
 
2021: A Pochampally ikat sari from Telangana, known for its geometric patterns, symbolised ambition and economic recovery post-pandemic.
 
2020: A bright yellow silk sari with a blue border which represented growth, hope, and resilience as India navigated the pandemic’s impact.
 
2019: A pink Mangalagiri sari with a gold border marked her first Budget, representing a fresh economic outlook.
 

Beyond attire: Shift to bahi khata

Sitharaman’s saris are not just about aesthetics; they align with broader symbolic gestures. In 2019, she replaced the traditional briefcase with a "bahi khata" (Indian ledger) to carry the Budget, signalling a break from colonial-era practices. In recent years, her switch to a digital tablet reflects India’s push toward digitisation and eco-friendly governance.
 
Bihar Legislative Assembly elections  for all 243 constituencies will be held later this year in October or November 2025.  You can catch live coverage of Sitharaman's Budget 2025 speech on Business Standard and Business Standard's official YouTube channel.   
   

More From This Section

Manmohan Singh

Epochal Budget to Dream Budget: 5 speeches that left an indelible mark

telecom

Will Budget 2025 boost India's digital accessibility with lower costs?

Union Budget, Budget 2024, Budget tablet, Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2025: A look at poetic touches in finance ministers' speeches

Bahi khata, Budget

Union Budget 2025: Will Nirmala Sitharaman give tax relief to middle class

Manish Tewari, Congress MP

Congress' Manish Tewari criticises Union Budget process, calls it 'useless

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2025 Finance minister Saree Bihar BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEUnion Budget explainedBudget 2025IPO NewsNirmala Sitharaman on Tax Relief
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon