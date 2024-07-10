Rajasthan budget: Rs 15k cr for tap water, greenfield expressways. Updates

Rajasthan Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presents the state annual budget during the ongoing state Legislative Assembly session, in Jaipur. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma is also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday made some key announcements in the state Budget for the financial year 2024-25, including the pledge to turn the state into a $350 billion economy.

Kumari proposed Rs 27,000 crore for the health sector and Rs 100 crore for the corridor at Khatu Shyam temple. She said that bio pink toilets will be built for women to boost their privacy, security, and sanitation facilities.



Here are the highlights of Rajasthan budget 2024

- In the Budget, Rajasthan Finance Minister announced Rs 15,000 crore would be allocated to provide tap water to 25 lakh rural households. She also said that 20 hand pumps will be installed in every assembly constituency of Rajasthan.

- The Rajasthan government allocated Rs 60,000 crore for new road projects in the Budget. Kumari announced that nine Greenfield Expressways will be built in the state.

- The minister also announced the construction of a ‘Rajasthan Mandapam’, inspired by the concept of Bharat Mandapam, which is to be built in Jaipur. In her speech, Kumari announced Rs 100 crore for the development of Jaipur.

- She announced plans to accelerate the development of the greenfield airport project in Kota district. The airport, which will be built in Shambupura village within Bundi district, is expected to generate 50,000 direct employment, the Airports Authority of India estimates.

- Kumari announced plans to fill 400,000 job vacancies over five years, create a youth policy, and introduce the ‘Rajasthan Youth Icon Award’ to recognise young achievers, along with other initiatives to appeal to the younger demographic.

- Additionally, the budget aims to provide electricity connection to two lakh households. An announcement related to the development of Rajasthan Tourism Development Board was also made during the presentation by Kumari, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

- The Budget also proposed to provide interest-free loans for five lakh new farmers. Additionally, 500 new Farmers Producers Organisation will be opened in the state. Kumari said that 145,000 electricity connections will also be provided to the farmers for agriculture related activities.

- Other key announcements included the introduction of ‘One District, One Policy’ to boost the vocal for local initiative, which is aimed at supporting domestic products.