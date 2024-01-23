Budget LIVE updates: Govt to reduce fiscal deficit, focus remains on capex

With intensions to support agriculture and farmers in the country, the government is likely to announce a substantial increase in the agricultural credit target to Rs 22-25 trillion in the upcoming interim Budget for the next fiscal and ensure every eligible farmer has access to institutional credit, according to sources. The government's agri-credit target is Rs 20 trillion for the current fiscal.

