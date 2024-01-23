Budget LIVE updates: Govt to reduce fiscal deficit, focus remains on capex
Union budget 2024: Govt will table the interim budget where focus will likely be on controlling fiscal deficit and supporting agri ahead of the elections. Catch all the budget-related live updates
BS Web Team New Delhi
Budget 2024: In its interim budget scheduled to be tabled on February 1, the government is likely to focus on controlling the fiscal deficit while expanding the capital expenditure to an all-time high, according to a report published in Reuters. This budget is significant given that it will be tabled weeks before the Lok Sabha elections where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to win a third-term. The interim budget is likely to stike a balance between populist measures and fiscal prudence.
The fiscal deficit target for FY25 is likely to be pegged at 5.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the upcoming interim budget, suggests an analysis of multiple projections made by economists and forecasting agencies, Business Standard reported.
Fiscal deficit is determined by calculating the difference between the total income of the government and the total expenditure incurred by it.
With intensions to support agriculture and farmers in the country, the government is likely to announce a substantial increase in the agricultural credit target to Rs 22-25 trillion in the upcoming interim Budget for the next fiscal and ensure every eligible farmer has access to institutional credit, according to sources. The government's agri-credit target is Rs 20 trillion for the current fiscal.
9:43 AM
9:39 AM
First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 9:33 AM IST