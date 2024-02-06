Sensex (    %)
                        
UP Budget shows growing economic might, proposals to help in research: BJP

The GDP of Uttar Pradesh has grown to become Rs 25.55 trillion and it will help the state play an important role in the country's development, he said

Agarwal said the budget will help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve for a developed India and will strengthen infrastructure on the lines of the Union Budget | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

The BJP on Tuesday said the Uttar Pradesh budget underlines the growing economic might of the state and its proposals will help in research and skill development, women empowerment and farmers' progress.
Party national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said in a statement that for the first time the state's budget has crossed Rs 7 trillion and its fiscal deficit is at 3.4 per cent, which is within the mandated 3.5 per cent.
The GDP of Uttar Pradesh has grown to become Rs 25.55 trillion and it will help the state play an important role in the country's development, he said.
Agarwal said the budget will help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve for a developed India and will strengthen infrastructure on the lines of the Union Budget.
Citing various proposal for the development of infrastructure and sites associated with cultural and religious places, he said the budget is dedicated to "Ram Rajya" and will also create numerous employment opportunities.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented the Rs 7.36-trillion budget for 2024-25 invoking Lord Ram and prioritising infrastructure development as well as the welfare of women, youth and farmers.
Starting his budget speech in the assembly with a verse of epic Ramcharitmanas, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the state government is inspired by the concept of 'Ram Rajya'.

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh budget BJP

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

