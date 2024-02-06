Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LS to discuss Interim Budget; FM Sitharaman to move Finance Bill 2024

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to move The Finance Bill, 2024 for its consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday

nirmala sitharaman interim budget PC

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to move The Finance Bill, 2024 for its consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The Lower House will also hold a general discussion on the Interim Union Budget for 2024-25, which was presented on February 1, the second day of the Budget Session.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Finance Minister Sitharaman will move that the Bill to continue the existing rates of income-tax for the financial year 2024-2025 and to provide for certain relief to taxpayers and to make amendments in certain enactments, be taken into consideration. Also to move that the Bill be passed," the List of Business in the House for the day read.
Union Home Minister will move that the Bill further to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (IX of 1989), the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 (XX of 2000) and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 (XXI of 2000), for its consideration and passage, it said.
Meanwhile, in Rajya Sabha, while the discussion over the Motion of Thanks on the President's address is to resume on the fifth day of the ongoing Budget Session, Union Minister Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Andhra Pradesh.
The Bill will be moved in the Upper House for its consideration and passage.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will move a motion in the Rajya Sabha today to suspend the provisions of rule 17 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) for consideration and passing of: the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024; the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 by the House.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is to move in the Rajya Sabha today the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 further to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The Bill will be moved in the house for its consideration and passage.

Also Read

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Big guns firing on the capex front

Ram Rajya vision: Yogi 2.0 unveils Budget to become $1 trn economy

Interim Budget: Govt allocates Rs 1.18 trillion for Jammu and Kashmir

Kerala to see Rs 3 trn investment in three years: State FM K N Balagopal

Budget FY25: UP govt proposes Rs 1,150 cr for Noida International Airport

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha.
During his speech, he said that the third term of his government is not far and this time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party, individually will get 370 seats.
"A Ram Temple of Lord Ram was built which will continue to give new energy to the great tradition of India. Now the third term of our government is not far. Maximum 100 days left. The whole country is saying that 'Abki baar 400 paar'. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will get 370 seats," PM Modi said.
"We all saw the abolition of 370. Article 370 was abolished before the eyes of these many MPs and with the power of their votes. Nari Shakti Adhiniyam became law in the second term. From Space to the Olympics, there is an echo of the power of women's empowerment. People have seen the projects that were pending for years being completed," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Bill Lok Sabha Lok Sabha MPs Union Budget Finance minister Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon