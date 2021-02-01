Budget 2021: Govt's bank privatisation plan, bond market reaction, and more

-
In the Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government would infuse Rs 20,000 crore into public sector banks in 2021-22, to meet regulatory norms. She also said that the government will sell stake in at least two public sector banks as part of its privatisation plan in the next financial year. Corporate bond market: Permanent institutional framework to be put in place to purchase investment grade papers
In this podcast, we discussed the key announcements made by the finance minister about bank privatisation, asset reconstruction company and how bond market seeing the budget, why yields are rising?
