close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

NCLAT dismisses plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Inox Wind

A three-member bench of the insolvency appellate tribunal also upheld the orders of the Chandigarh Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal

Inox Wind

Inox Wind

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed the plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Inox Wind by an operational creditor of the company.
A three-member bench of the insolvency appellate tribunal also upheld the orders of the Chandigarh Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which on May 22, 2023, rejected the plea of GRI Towers India.
While dismissing the plea, the NCLAT again said that the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are "not proceedings for recovery of contractual dues".
The bench said it was apparent from the facts of the present case the operational creditor has initiated proceedings for recovery of its contractual dues arising out of a contract between the parties.
"Suit for recovery of dues was already filed by the Appellant, which was withdrawn by the Appellant," the NCLAT observed.
GRI, which is in trade and service relating to the business of providing equipment and manpower, had approached the NCLT, alleging a default of Rs 1.7 crore, which also included interest for delay in payments.
However, this was rejected by the NCLT on the ground that it is barred by limitation and there is no agreement placed on record for interest, it does not fulfil the threshold of Rs one crore for filing such a petition.
Following this, the operational creditor approached the NCLAT, which also dismissed its plea last week.
"We are also satisfied that the present was a case filed by the Operational Creditor only for recovery of its contractual dues with regard to default committed as per the case of the Appellant on April 30, 2015, for stage 1 and October 23, 2018, for stage 2.
"The Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) did not commit any error in rejecting Section 9 application as barred by time. We do not find any merit in this Appeal. The Appeal is dismissed," said the NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan.

Also Read

Inox Wind gets 150 MW wind energy project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd

PVR Inox gains good box office collection of Gadar 2, Jailer and OMG 2

PVR INOX Passport: How to avail PVR INOX Passport subscription?

Inox Wind Energy, Inox Wind surge up to 11% on heavy volumes

Inox Wind Energy soars 19% on board's nod for merger with Inox Wind

Small, midcaps highly cyclical, best to invest through SIPs: WhiteOak CEO

JSW Steel well placed to participate in India growth story: Jt MD & CEO

Without whole-genome sequencing, a treatable TB epidemic is a challenge

There is no better investment in long run than equities: Samir Arora

Our H2 will be better than H1: LTIMindree CEO & MD Debashis Chatterjee

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : NCLAT Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Inox Wind

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon